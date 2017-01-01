FREE SHIPPING on all orders · 30-day return policy · order Now

Discover Your
Health

The world’s most advanced health wearable platform
Dual-Device Technology

Full-body Activity Tracking

Your body movements are too complex for just one activity tracking device. That’s why the Biostrap platform utilizes two devices that work in harmony to help you understand your body and take your training to the next level.

Activities
Biostrap Wristband and Shoeclip
Actigraphy Wristband
Wristband
Actigraphy Shoeclip
Shoe Clip

HOW IT WORKS

EXERCISE CLASSIFICATION

Biostrap’s machine-learning algorithms are able to detect and analyze any repetitious activity that you perform. Get quantified reps, duration, form, and consistency for every set you perform.

Automatic cardio classification
Running, Walking, Swimming, Elliptical, Rowing, Stairmaster and Biking are classified automatically. No training needed.

Build your custom exercise library
Record any repetitious exercise once and Biostrap will automatically detect and analyze it for your future workouts. Want to track Aztec Pushups? Go right ahead. We can track hundreds of your favorite exercises.

PHOTOPLETHYSMOGRAPHY (PPG)

CLINICAL QUALITY Heart Analysis

The heart is your body’s most vital organ. That’s why monitoring it daily provides huge benefits to understanding your overall health. Biostrap utilizes a clinical-quality PPG sensor that allows us to gather and analyze extremely precise heartbeat data. Now you can have the same technology your doctor uses.*

Biostrap Biometrics

*Biostrap is not intended for diagnosing or treating medical conditions.

Pulse wave in HD
Moving PPG Graph

How It Works

High Definition
Heart Beat

Most wearables utilize a very basic PPG sensor capable of capturing your heart rate during moderate activity. Their signal, however is completely binary – counting only that a beat occurred. Our system is different – instead of checking your pulse at all times, we check while you’re still, allowing us to capture high-fidelity, raw PPG waveforms. These waveforms are the same kind that your doctor uses to evaluate your heart’s health. That’s why our device is being utilized by doctors and clinicians to monitor their patients.

Our clinical-grade PPG sensor allows us to gather extremely precise heartbeat data. Biostrap captures over 2,000 heartbeats every 24 hours. Every single beat is analyzed for 29 different parameters, then analyzed against all of your other heartbeats from the last 24 hours.

Application

Select Your Metric

Dashboard Screenshot

Optimize your workout

Automatically classify exercises, count reps, duration and consistency.

Dashboard Screenshot

Recording in Session

Start recording your activities with a tap of a button

Dashboard Screenshot

Activity Training

Cardio activities are recognized automatically. For everything else, train any activity for future tracking and analysis.

Dashboard Screenshot

Heart Rate

Track your cardiovascular health throughout the day.

Dashboard Screenshot

Dashboard

Visualize your health and activity levels at a glance. Manage what is most important to you.

TECHNOLOGY

A Complete Package

With dual-device activity monitoring and clinical-grade PPG, we offer the most well-rounded and in-depth wearable platform available. 

Biostrap Wristband and Shoeclip

Each Biostrap set comes with a wrist-worn sensor, three colors of bands to fit your style and mood, and one shoe clip.

Biostrap Wristband Colors
Hardware

Product Specs

Wristband Multi-view

Wristband

Wristband Specs
Shoeclip Multi-view

Shoe Clip

Shoe clip specs

For Research Use

Are you a researcher and need access to raw PPG
and/or actigraphy data?
 
Visit wavelethealth.com for more information.
