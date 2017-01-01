Dual-Device Technology
Your body movements are too complex for just one activity tracking device. That’s why the Biostrap platform utilizes two devices that work in harmony to help you understand your body and take your training to the next level.
PHOTOPLETHYSMOGRAPHY (PPG)
The heart is your body’s most vital organ. That’s why monitoring it daily provides huge benefits to understanding your overall health. Biostrap utilizes a clinical-quality PPG sensor that allows us to gather and analyze extremely precise heartbeat data. Now you can have the same technology your doctor uses.*
*Biostrap is not intended for diagnosing or treating medical conditions.
How It Works
Most wearables utilize a very basic PPG sensor capable of capturing your heart rate during moderate activity. Their signal, however is completely binary – counting only that a beat occurred. Our system is different – instead of checking your pulse at all times, we check while you’re still, allowing us to capture high-fidelity, raw PPG waveforms. These waveforms are the same kind that your doctor uses to evaluate your heart’s health. That’s why our device is being utilized by doctors and clinicians to monitor their patients.
Our clinical-grade PPG sensor allows us to gather extremely precise heartbeat data. Biostrap captures over 2,000 heartbeats every 24 hours. Every single beat is analyzed for 29 different parameters, then analyzed against all of your other heartbeats from the last 24 hours.
Application
Optimize your workout
Automatically classify exercises, count reps, duration and consistency.
Recording in Session
Start recording your activities with a tap of a button
Activity Training
Cardio activities are recognized automatically. For everything else, train any activity for future tracking and analysis.
Heart Rate
Track your cardiovascular health throughout the day.
Dashboard
Visualize your health and activity levels at a glance. Manage what is most important to you.
TECHNOLOGY
With dual-device activity monitoring and clinical-grade PPG, we offer the most well-rounded and in-depth wearable platform available.
Purchase
Each Biostrap set comes with a wrist-worn sensor, three colors of bands to fit your style and mood, and one shoe clip.
Hardware
Wristband
Shoe Clip